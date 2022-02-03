Zacks: Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NEPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 474,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,339. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

