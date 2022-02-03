Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

