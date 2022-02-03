Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $481.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 31,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.97. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

