Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

