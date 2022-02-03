Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to announce sales of $3.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year sales of $3.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 456,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,832. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.