Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

