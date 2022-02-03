Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of LEV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. 467,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $278,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

