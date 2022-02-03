Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.14). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.86 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

