Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will post ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $415,594 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,521. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

