Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

CENTA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 313,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,804. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

