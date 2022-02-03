Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $913.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 298,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $137.26. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $151.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

