Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.24. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

