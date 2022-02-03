Zacks: Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. McAfee posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McAfee by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 12,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE remained flat at $$25.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. McAfee has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

