Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $65.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.81 on Monday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $870.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

