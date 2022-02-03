Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Billion

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $15.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.09 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.64 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.97 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

RTX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. 277,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.