Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 326,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,071. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

