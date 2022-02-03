Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

