Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

CERS stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,313. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Cerus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.