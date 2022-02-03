Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Strong Sell

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

