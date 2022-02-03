Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to “Hold”

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSMX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

