Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Hold

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.