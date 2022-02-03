Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to “Strong-Buy”

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 82,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.