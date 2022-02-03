Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to “Buy”

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 2,002,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,321. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

