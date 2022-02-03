Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

