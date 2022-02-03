Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.