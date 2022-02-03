Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

