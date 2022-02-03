ZeroSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $343,729.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00112559 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

