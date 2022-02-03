ZeroSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $7.86 million and $343,729.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00112559 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

