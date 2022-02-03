Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zillow Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

