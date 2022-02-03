ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

