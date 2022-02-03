Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth $536,000.

ZGNX opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

