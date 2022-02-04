$0.01 EPS Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Pharming Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.