-$0.02 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 19,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

