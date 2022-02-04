$0.05 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 421,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,565. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

