-$0.06 EPS Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 67,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,346. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

