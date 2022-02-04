-$0.10 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveVox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LVOX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.