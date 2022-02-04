$0.12 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Nokia posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Nokia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.