$0.15 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.