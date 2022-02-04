$0.25 EPS Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ECOL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 295,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

