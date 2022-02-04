$0.30 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,242. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in RPM International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

