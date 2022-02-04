-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.