$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.