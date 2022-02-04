-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDBX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.20.

Shares of Redbox stock traded up 0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.62. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 2.00 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.