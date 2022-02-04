$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

