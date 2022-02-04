-$0.51 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.