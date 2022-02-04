$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.79. Newmont reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 5,343,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,984. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

