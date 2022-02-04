$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

