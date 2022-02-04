$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 530,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,227. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

