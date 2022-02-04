$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 476,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

