10,000 Shares in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000.

GREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenidge Generation Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

