$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post $14.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

GBNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

